CII to reduce headcount by eight to 'deliver better outcomes'

In a statement released yesterday (25 March), the group said it is "set on a path of change to make us the best possible Institute for our members and customers". "As part of this ongoing change, we are streamlining processes and services with a focus on delivering better experiences for our members and customers," the CII stated. In the short-term, it said it is expecting this to result in a reduction in its headcount of about eight posts. The CII added that it is going to reflect on every aspect of the Institute, including leadership, culture, organisation and value for money, co...