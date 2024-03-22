Half of UK adults do not have a will: Canada Life

61% of those who wrote their own will did not seek advice

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Half of UK adults (51%) have not written a will and are not in the process of writing one, with 13% having no intention to write a will in the future, according to Canada Life.

The provider surveyed 2,000 UK adults and found that nearly one third (30%) of people aged 55 and over do not have a will, with one in ten (9%) of this age group having no plans to create one. The primary reason adults had not made a will was that they did not believe they had enough assets or wealth to warrant creating a will (26%), while others thought they have plenty of time to make a will (23%). Additionally, 15% avoided the topic of wills as they did not want to think or talk about death, 8% did not want to deal with solicitors and 14% did not want to pay for a will. Four in ...

