Stories critical to advice process: ProtectX8

Human experience at the heart of protection

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

ProtectX8, Protection Review’s online conference, returns for 2024, with seven speakers hosting talks of seven minutes, followed by a live debate.

The closing talk, hosted by Rhys Williams, director, Quietroom, discussed the importance of storytelling in the advice process – with anecdotes about his experiences at the Olympics as well as a personal story about his son's experiences with mental and physical illness. Advisors are inherently creating relationships based on stories, Williams said when speaking to COVER. But the industry has a habit of focusing on the negative rather than looking at success. Williams said: "In the past we, as an industry, have focused on the horror stories, of people who were going through a tough ti...

