EDI has a positive impact on business: CII

The aspects with the most increased impact on businesses, those that scored ‘to a moderate extent' or ‘to a great extent' on impact on business outcomes, were: creating a more representative workforce (40%), reducing salary discrepancies (43%) and more representative senior leadership team (31%). This research is paired with the CII's Young Foundation EDI report, which found that nearly 75% of professionals had experienced ‘discriminatory or exclusionary' workplace behaviour. The most widely adopted practices were: family and carer friendly policies (87%), leaders role modelling an in...