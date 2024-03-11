AIG releases value-add stats

Smart Health used 100,000 times

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

AIG Life has released its usage statistics of its value-added services, with a specific focus on its Smart Health wellbeing service.

The statistics show that, in 2023, virtual GP appointments were the most popular service, making gup 67% of the usage stats. AIG Life conducted a survey into this usage and found that 55% of people using the service were not required to see their GP in person, easing the pressure on the NHS according to the provider. Of the remaining 45%, 14% said they used Smart Health GP to get referred to a specialist, 7% when to A&E and 24% booked an appointment with their own GP. AIG Life also spoke about how the platform helps people get back to work, with 53% of respondents saying their remo...

