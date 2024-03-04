Guardian and Zurich join Stonebridge protection panel

Guardian and Zurich have been appointed to the protection panel of national mortgage and insurance network, Stonebridge, which takes the number of primary providers from six to eight.
The two insurers join AIG, Aviva, Legal & General, LV=, Royal London and Vitality on the panel. Stonebridge member firms can now access Guardian's full range of products, as well as Zurich's recently enhance critical illness proposition offering a ‘modular' approach. Rob Clifford, chief executive, Stonebridge, said: "Our protection panel and broader product provider solutions are all about providing Stonebridge appointed representative firms and advisers with as much choice as they need in a vitally important sector. "Consumer Duty highlights the importance of advisers not just loo...
