Royal London names Peter Josse as group chief operating officer

Peter Josse will join Royal London as group chief operating officer on 4 March, reporting to group chief executive officer, Barry O’Dwyer.
Subject to regulatory approval, Josse will join Royal London from Barclays Bank where he has been chief information officer since 2018. Josse has held senior leadership positions across operations, change management and technology over his 20-year career. O'Dwyer said: "We have delivered a number of significant transformation programmes in recent years and we are committed to modernising our capabilities even further to allow customers and financial advisers to engage with us efficiently and seamlessly. "Peter brings passion for using technology to provide outstanding digital exper...
