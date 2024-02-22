Three quarters of renters have never used a financial adviser

According to the second LV= Reaching Resilience report, which surveyed 4,000 UK adults, 31% of workers said the effects of potentially experiencing a major health problem or serious injury would have a large impact on their ability to pay their mortgage or rent payments. One third (33%) would not feel confident about being able to cope financially with being diagnosed with a critical illness. Over half (54%) of workers would feel more financially resilient if they had insurance that would cover their monthly outgoings if they could not work. Overall, 52% of working couples would ne...