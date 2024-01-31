Cavendish Online rolls out AI to improve customer service

Cavendish Online has partnered with artificial intelligence (AI) fintech business Aveni.ai to use AI technology to help improve customer experiences.
Aveni's generative AI and natural language processing (NLP)-based technology platform will listen to and learn from all customer calls. This will enable Cavendish Online to speed up improvements in the quality of advice and service, as well as helping to detect customer vulnerabilities during a call. While the calls will be led by an adviser, the Aveni system will be able to analyse a full day's worth of calls within minutes, Cavendish Online detailed. The system will highlight ways in which service can be enhanced and enabling targeted skills development for advisers, delivering on C...
