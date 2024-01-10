Pivotal Growth extends reach with acquisition of two Northern Ireland firms

Pivotal Growth has acquired mortgages and protection broker Select Mortgages & Financial Solutions, while it has agreed to acquire Select Brokers Limited subject to regulatory approval.
Select Mortgages is an appointed representative of PRIMIS Mortgage Network and covers mortgages and protection policies including life cover, over 50's plans, critical illness, income protection and business assurance. Select Brokers, which was formed by the directors of Select Mortgages in 2016 to complement Select Mortgages, offers personal and commercial insurance products, including landlord and property, home, motor and business liability insurance. Both businesses are Northern Ireland based and were founded by managing director Keith Hannath. The acquisitions bring the total ...
