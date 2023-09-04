Howden taps Mike Dalby to lead UK Consumer Health & Life business

In the new role, Dalby will help the insurance group to meet increased demand for individual health and protection solutions, including private medical insurance (PMI) and life insurance.

He will also oversee the integration of the consumer businesses acquired from A-plan and Aston Lark, which will result in a dedicated team of over 250 employees available to provide advice to consumers.

Glenn Thomas, chief executive of Health & Benefits and Global Practice head at Howden, noted the business is seeing increased numbers of individuals exploring health and protection insurance for themselves and their families, many for the first time, and they are looking for advice to navigate the market and select appropriate cover.

"Under Mike's leadership, Howden's team are able to provide specialist knowledge and support to consumers. We are confident that with Mike at the helm, our consumer business will go from strength to strength," Thomas said.

Prior to joining Howden, Dalby was a distribution director for over two years at AXA Health, prior to which he was an individual health director at AXA Health for almost five years.

He was also managing director of Health-on-Line, a venture he founded in 2000, which AXA Health assumed the role of underwriter for in 2006 and eventually acquired in 2012.

Dalby commented: "The company's leadership in the employee benefits market and its rapid expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, are impressive.

"My focus is to build upon this momentum, grow the consumer team and address the heightened demand for individual health and protection solutions."

Thomas added: "Mike brings tremendous business and industry expertise to the team and will be an asset to clients and to Howden. He is highly regarded and a trailblazer in the sector, founding his start-up health tech business which he grew into a successful brand and subsequently sold."