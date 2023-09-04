Howden taps Mike Dalby to lead UK Consumer Health & Life business

Previously distribution director at AXA Health

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Mike Dalby, managing director of Howden's UK Consumer Health & Life business
Image:

Mike Dalby, managing director of Howden's UK Consumer Health & Life business

Mike Dalby has been appointed managing director of Howden’s UK Consumer Health & Life division to deliver business growth and service delivery.

In the new role, Dalby will help the insurance group to meet increased demand for individual health and protection solutions, including private medical insurance (PMI) and life insurance.

He will also oversee the integration of the consumer businesses acquired from A-plan and Aston Lark, which will result in a dedicated team of over 250 employees available to provide advice to consumers.

Glenn Thomas, chief executive of Health & Benefits and Global Practice head at Howden, noted the business is seeing increased numbers of individuals exploring health and protection insurance for themselves and their families, many for the first time, and they are looking for advice to navigate the market and select appropriate cover.

"Under Mike's leadership, Howden's team are able to provide specialist knowledge and support to consumers. We are confident that with Mike at the helm, our consumer business will go from strength to strength," Thomas said.

Prior to joining Howden, Dalby was a distribution director for over two years at AXA Health, prior to which he was an individual health director at AXA Health for almost five years.

He was also managing director of Health-on-Line, a venture he founded in 2000, which AXA Health assumed the role of underwriter for in 2006 and eventually acquired in 2012.

Dalby commented: "The company's leadership in the employee benefits market and its rapid expansion, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, are impressive.

"My focus is to build upon this momentum, grow the consumer team and address the heightened demand for individual health and protection solutions."

Thomas added: "Mike brings tremendous business and industry expertise to the team and will be an asset to clients and to Howden. He is highly regarded and a trailblazer in the sector, founding his start-up health tech business which he grew into a successful brand and subsequently sold."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of cancer patients lose over £10k in earnings: Guardian

Three quarters of policyholders unaware of mental health support as added benefit

More on Insurer

ABI completes £18.4m pension buyout with Just Group
Insurer

ABI completes £18.4m pension buyout with Just Group

Scheme secures benefits of all remaining members

Holly Roach
clock 04 September 2023 • 1 min read
Tracy Garrad, incoming Aviva Canada chief executive
Insurer

Tracy Garrad takes up CEO role at Aviva Canada

As of 16 October

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian
Insurer

First critical illness claim paid under Guardian cover upgrade

For claimant with Parkinson’s

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 August 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling

The August 2023 episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from the protection space.

COVER
clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

"The move to protection has allowed me to do more of what I enjoy"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 August 2023 • 7 min read
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?
Critical Illness

40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2023 • 7 min read