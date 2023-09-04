Reassured adds artificial intelligence to post-sale communications

Reassured will offer tailored video content to new protection clients to drive engagement and understanding, based on technology from Synthesia, an AI video creation platform for enterprises.

The videos, delivered by human-looking avatars, will explain the next steps and reiterate the value added benefits of the cover that has been purchased.

The content is bespoke to the type of cover purchased and to the specific insurer chosen, Reassured detailed. This enables the life insurance broker to highlight specific benefits of the policy, such as virtual GP services and access to second medical opinions.

Through Synthesia's self-service technology, changes to insurer services and propositions can be reflected instantly, so content can remain accurate and relevant without the need for video shoots or recordings.

The partnership "complements" Reassured's ‘buy now' customer platform which is also used by Go.Compare to power its life proposition, the broker added.

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, detailed that life insurance is "often an industry behind the times" when it comes to adopting new technology.

"It is exciting to be using cutting edge AI software to give a tangible benefit to our customers, combining the best of personal customer service with a modern, efficient method of delivery," he commented.

Steffen Tjerrild, Synthesia co-founder, chief operating officer and chief financial officer, said: "By transforming traditional video production into a digital workflow, our technology has the potential to bring so much value to the insurance industry."

Daren Boys, Aviva protection portfolio distribution director, added that seeing Aviva's added value services brought to life in "engaging and simple" video content can only serve to improve customer understanding and drive use of the insurer's wider proposition.

"Reassured are focused on being at the forefront of customer service and delivery in protection so it's great to see them leading the way in the use of emerging technology in this way," Boys stated.