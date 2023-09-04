Cigna Healthcare rolls out health benefits plan for seniors

The ‘Cigna Global plan for Seniors' incorporates a range of health, wellbeing, and preventive care services, alongside coverage for hospital stays, inpatient and outpatient mental health treatment, and vaccinations.

Services that can also be included in the plan are medical and pharmacy care for hypertension, type 2 diabetes, glaucoma, arthritis, joint or back pain, and osteoporosis.

Key benefits of the plan include mental health support, full cancer support and lifestyle support, with the mental health support including up to 20 face-to-face counselling sessions and access to mindfulness coaches and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy (CBT) psychologists.

The cancer care support includes testing, diagnosis, and treatment, rehabilitation, outpatient drugs, and costs towards some consumer products, which can include a wig, headband, mastectomy bra, for example.

Additionally, the lifestyle support offers access to personal trainers and qualified coaches for help with weight management, healthy eating, physical activity, sleep, stress management and tobacco cessation.

The plan has no age limit and supports new Cigna Healthcare research that forecasted that this market is expected to reach 450,000 people by 2025.

Ross Walker, chief commercial officer for Cigna Global Individual Health, stated: "We constantly challenge ourselves to help people live healthier, fuller lives at every stage of life.

"This health plan is customised for globally mobile seniors, it is affordable, and packed with health and well-being benefits to help people enjoy life wherever it takes them."