OneFamily appoints Jim Islam as chief executive

Islam has been chief financial officer and a member of the board of directors for three years, and OneFamily noted his appointment marks the next phase of growth for the business.

He is qualified actuary with over 20 years' leadership experience in the insurance, investment management, savings and pensions sectors.

Prior to joining OneFamily, Islam held senior finance and general management roles at Lloyd's of London and Legal & General (L&G) covering the UK, France and global businesses where he "transformed" financial, capital and operating performance, OneFamily detailed.

Meanwhile, chief risk officer Philippa Herz will succeed Islam as chief finance officer. Herz is a qualified actuary and has been with OneFamily for seven years, previously holding senior roles at Bupa, Friends Life and L&G.

Steve Colsell, OneFamily chair, commented that Islam was the unanimous choice for the board due to his experience and understanding of the business, alongside his "passion" for financial inclusion and commitment to the business' core values.

"The board thanks Teddy for his vision and leadership over the past seven years, notably during his three and a half years as CEO, which strengthened the foundations for OneFamily's future success," Colsell said.

In the new role, Islam stated he will work with the board and colleagues to accelerate OneFamily "onwards and upwards."

"With our recent acquisition of Beagle Street, big investment in our IT infrastructure and our 50th anniversary on the horizon, it's a pivotal time to be part of OneFamily and I'm excited for the future," Islam said.

Nyahasha added: "It's been my pleasure to lead this business over the past three and a half years. Jim and I have worked closely together during this time, and he's fully invested in moving OneFamily forwards in its growth trajectory and shares my commitment to our mutual values and social purpose."