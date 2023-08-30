Tracy Garrad takes up CEO role at Aviva Canada

As of 16 October

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Tracy Garrad, incoming Aviva Canada chief executive
Image:

Tracy Garrad, incoming Aviva Canada chief executive

Aviva has appointed former AXA Health chief Tracy Garrad as the new chief executive of its Canadian business, effective 16 October.

Garrad will take over from Jason Storah who has been named chief executive of Aviva's UK and Ireland general insurance business, following Adam Winslow's departure to Direct Line group.

Garrad has held a number of senior roles in the financial services, insurance and healthcare services, most recently as chief executive of AXA Health. Garrad stepped down from the role at the end of March to pursue her career outside of the organisation.

Previously, she was chief executive of HSBC's Channel Islands and Isle of Man business, and was also chief executive of First Direct Bank. Garrad is also a non-executive director of The London Stock Exchange Group.

She will report to Amanda Blanc, Aviva group chief executive, and will join the group's executive committee.

Garrad said: "I feel very privileged to be joining Aviva at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with Amanda and meeting the team in Canada, and I am relishing the opportunity to join a business so focussed on customers, and shooting for even further growth in this fantastic franchise."

Blanc commented: "Tracy brings a wealth of experience to our business, across multiple sectors, and her expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our Canada franchise, and Aviva more broadly.

"She is a proven CEO, with the strength of leadership to add huge value to our business across the Atlantic."

She added that Storah has a track record in running a high performing general insurance business, and Aviva's Canadian operation has "thrived" under his stewardship.

Storah has nearly 20 years of experience with Aviva in a range of roles. Prior to becoming chief executive of Aviva Canada, he was chief distribution officer where he oversaw broker distribution, partnerships, and Aviva's direct insurance business and marketing.

"Having successfully led its turnaround, as most recently evidenced in yet another strong quarter of growth, I am thrilled he has now accepted the role of CEO of our UK and Ireland general insurance business," Blanc added.

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Direct Line Group appoints Adam Winslow as Group CEO

PAM Group acquires Corporate Health Ireland

More on Insurer

Phil Deacon, head of claims at Guardian
Insurer

First critical illness claim paid under Guardian cover upgrade

For claimant with Parkinson’s

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 August 2023 • 2 min read
Jenni Watson, mental health promotion officer at Spectrum.Life
Insurer

L&G to receive mental health support from Spectrum.Life specialist

In partnership with L&G's intermediaries and clients

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 23 August 2023 • 2 min read
Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement
Insurer

Aviva 'uncomfortable' on PDG's Charter opt in claim notification requirement

“Inconsistent with specific sections of UK GDPR”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 August 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2023: Business Protection, Service Levels & Actuarial Modelling

The August 2023 episode of The COVER Review is now live for members to watch, featuring interviews and insights from the protection space.

COVER
clock 24 August 2023 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Henry Wood

"The move to protection has allowed me to do more of what I enjoy"

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 August 2023 • 7 min read
40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?
Critical Illness

40 years of Critical Illness: What does the future hold?

“The best kind of claim is not to have one in the first place”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2023 • 7 min read