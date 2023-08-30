Tracy Garrad takes up CEO role at Aviva Canada

Garrad will take over from Jason Storah who has been named chief executive of Aviva's UK and Ireland general insurance business, following Adam Winslow's departure to Direct Line group.

Garrad has held a number of senior roles in the financial services, insurance and healthcare services, most recently as chief executive of AXA Health. Garrad stepped down from the role at the end of March to pursue her career outside of the organisation.

Previously, she was chief executive of HSBC's Channel Islands and Isle of Man business, and was also chief executive of First Direct Bank. Garrad is also a non-executive director of The London Stock Exchange Group.

She will report to Amanda Blanc, Aviva group chief executive, and will join the group's executive committee.

Garrad said: "I feel very privileged to be joining Aviva at such an exciting time. I look forward to working with Amanda and meeting the team in Canada, and I am relishing the opportunity to join a business so focussed on customers, and shooting for even further growth in this fantastic franchise."

Blanc commented: "Tracy brings a wealth of experience to our business, across multiple sectors, and her expertise will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our Canada franchise, and Aviva more broadly.

"She is a proven CEO, with the strength of leadership to add huge value to our business across the Atlantic."

She added that Storah has a track record in running a high performing general insurance business, and Aviva's Canadian operation has "thrived" under his stewardship.

Storah has nearly 20 years of experience with Aviva in a range of roles. Prior to becoming chief executive of Aviva Canada, he was chief distribution officer where he oversaw broker distribution, partnerships, and Aviva's direct insurance business and marketing.

"Having successfully led its turnaround, as most recently evidenced in yet another strong quarter of growth, I am thrilled he has now accepted the role of CEO of our UK and Ireland general insurance business," Blanc added.