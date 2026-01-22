Insurers pay out £4bn in PMI claims: ABI

Around 1.8 million customers claimed on either individual or workplace PMI policies in 2024, which is up 10% from 2023. Claimants on workplace schemes continued to be the primary reason for this increase. In 2024, insurers processed a record £2.6bn in claims for workplace schemes alone, rising 16% year-on-year. The ABI said these claims helped employees and their families to access preventative care and receive timely diagnoses and treatment for acute medical conditions. Overall, the total number of customers covered by health insurance policies increased by 4% year-on-year to 6.5 mil...