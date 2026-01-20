Scottish Widows joins iPipeline's Advanced Underwriting platform

Scottish Widows' life, critical illness and income protection products will be available through the technology provider's quote and comparison portal SolutionBuilder, alongside The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich. Scott Cadger, head of product, underwriting and claims, Scottish Widows, said: "Our overarching approach to underwriting is about being transparent, so customers and advisers alike can make informed choices when selecting and buying protection cover. "The Advanced Underwriting proposition in SolutionBuilder allows customers with health disclosures to get a more accurate positio...