Scottish Widows joins iPipeline's Advanced Underwriting platform

Provider, Scottish Widows, has added its protection products to iPipeline’s Advanced Underwriting adviser platform, becoming the fourth provider to announce plans to join the platform.
Scottish Widows' life, critical illness and income protection products will be available through the technology provider's quote and comparison portal SolutionBuilder, alongside The Exeter, Vitality and Zurich. Scott Cadger, head of product, underwriting and claims, Scottish Widows, said: "Our overarching approach to underwriting is about being transparent, so customers and advisers alike can make informed choices when selecting and buying protection cover. "The Advanced Underwriting proposition in SolutionBuilder allows customers with health disclosures to get a more accurate positio...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.