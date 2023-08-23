Royal London updates non-medical limits for life cover

The insurer has increased the sum assured at which it first requires routine medical evidence, with improvements having been made across all age bands and the level of sum assured to age 60.

For example, the initial threshold for non-medical limits evidence for customers aged 29 or under has grown from £900,001 to £1,000,001, Royal London detailed.

It has also made changes to the type of medical evidence requested at certain limits, including reducing the number of GP reports required.

Longer paramedical examinations have been replaced with shorter mini-screen examinations which are focused on height and weight, blood pressure and a urinalysis.

Additionally, Royal London has replaced electrocardiogram (ECG) requests with a NT-proBNP blood test, which the insurer said is easier to arrange and more convenient for customers.

Craig Paterson, chief underwriter at Royal London, commented: "We continue to focus on improving our customer journey to make it quicker and easier for customers to obtain cover in the shortest time possible.

"Our latest enhancements not only make life cover more accessible, but they will also reduce requests to general practitioners, helping to reduce the demand on the NHS."