Just Wealth adds support for protection referrals under Consumer Duty

Brokers at Just Mortgages will be able to consult with advisers from Just Wealth to help clients with protection needs, as well as refer to wider financial advice for pensions, savings and investments.

The firm stated the aim is to streamline the process for its brokers, as well as extending its bandwidth and level of coverage.

Just Wealth added that the protection gap has long been viewed as a "clear challenge" for the industry to address, while the new Consumer Duty guidelines mean a lack of protection can be seen as "a foreseeable harm".

Carl Parker, national director at Just Mortgages, said that within a brokerage protection can often become a "poor relation" to mortgage advice.

"In the spirit of Consumer Duty and delivering the best service to clients, this cannot be the case. However, this great partnership with our sister firm Just Wealth presents a real opportunity for brokers to increase protection, maximise every transaction and stay on top of compliance," he said.

"Many of our brokers have already built strong partnerships with Just Wealth advisers, which will be reassuring as they now look to refer over clients for protection."

Dave Magee, head of wealth at Just Wealth, added: "We're already in the process of overhauling our entire referral process to make it easier for brokers to refer and maintain a clear line of sight throughout that journey. Best of all, brokers benefit from the revenue share and ensure their regulatory requirements are met.

"Through our annual reviews, our advisers will be able to regularly monitor the suitability of products as required by the new Duty, all while keeping clients warm for brokers for their next remortgage period."