Covéa Insurance joins GAIN as corporate member

"Unlocking the immense potential that neurodivergent minds bring to the table"

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Covéa Insurance joins GAIN as corporate member

Covéa Insurance has joined the Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity (GAIN) as its latest corporate member.

Covéa Insurance is the UK subsidiary of French mutual insurance group Covéa, which has included global reinsurer PartnerRe since July 2022.

GAIN will work with Covéa Insurance to create an inclusive workplace with equal opportunities for success.

The insurer aims to create these equal opportunities regardless of neurodiversity, gender, race, sexuality or gender reassignment, age, physical or mental disability, religious beliefs, marital status or socio-economic background, GAIN detailed.

Ian Bubb, speciality lines and information technology (IT) director at Covéa Insurance, commented that this partnership holds a personal significance for him as it "signifies a tremendous milestone in our collective commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive world."

"By joining forces with GAIN, we are not only championing diversity and inclusion, but also unlocking the immense potential that neurodivergent minds bring to the table," he said.

Covéa will work with GAIN to redefine what success looks like, Bubb stated, as well as challenge stereotypes and create a workplace that "embraces and harnesses the unique strengths and perspectives of every individual."

Covéa's membership is the latest following Guardian's addition as a corporate member of GAIN in July.

Barbara Schonhofer, GAIN co-chair, said: "It is an honour to welcome Ian Bubb, executive champion at Covéa, and the team for the next stage of our development as the industry hub for neurodiversity."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

MetLife launches new UK branding

Georgia d'Esterre named head of marketing at the West Brom

More on Insurer

MetLife launches new UK branding
Insurer

MetLife launches new UK branding

“For Every Moment, there’s MetLife”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 14 August 2023 • 1 min read
Bupa agrees four-year contract with Ramsay Health Care
Insurer

Bupa agrees four-year contract with Ramsay Health Care

To improve customer proposition

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 August 2023 • 2 min read
Vicky Churcher
Insurer

Vicky Churcher joins Cirencester Friendly as non-executive director

Janice Banks appointed new chair

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 31 July 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2023: Back for Season Two!

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 20 June 2023 • 1 min read
Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity
Adviser / Broking

Advisers 'fighting a losing battle' over fraudulent appointed representative activity

"These firms operate with impunity and nobody seems to be able to stop them"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 July 2023 • 5 min read