Covéa Insurance joins GAIN as corporate member

Covéa Insurance is the UK subsidiary of French mutual insurance group Covéa, which has included global reinsurer PartnerRe since July 2022.

GAIN will work with Covéa Insurance to create an inclusive workplace with equal opportunities for success.

The insurer aims to create these equal opportunities regardless of neurodiversity, gender, race, sexuality or gender reassignment, age, physical or mental disability, religious beliefs, marital status or socio-economic background, GAIN detailed.

Ian Bubb, speciality lines and information technology (IT) director at Covéa Insurance, commented that this partnership holds a personal significance for him as it "signifies a tremendous milestone in our collective commitment to creating a more inclusive and supportive world."

"By joining forces with GAIN, we are not only championing diversity and inclusion, but also unlocking the immense potential that neurodivergent minds bring to the table," he said.

Covéa will work with GAIN to redefine what success looks like, Bubb stated, as well as challenge stereotypes and create a workplace that "embraces and harnesses the unique strengths and perspectives of every individual."

Covéa's membership is the latest following Guardian's addition as a corporate member of GAIN in July.

Barbara Schonhofer, GAIN co-chair, said: "It is an honour to welcome Ian Bubb, executive champion at Covéa, and the team for the next stage of our development as the industry hub for neurodiversity."