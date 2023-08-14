MetLife launches new UK branding

“For Every Moment, there’s MetLife”

Jaskeet Briah
MetLife launches new UK branding

MetLife’s UK arm has launched new branding specifically for its operations in the country where it counts around two million customers.

The 'For Every Moment, there's MetLife' branding was designed to "better resonate" with customers and advisers while remaining aligned with its global purpose, the insurer detailed.

The branding communicates the insurer's customer focus, knowledge and understanding in a way that is "perfectly suited to the UK", MetLife noted.

MetLife developed the branding after conducting research with advisers, customers and colleagues on UK customer needs and wants from their protection partner, what MetLife means to them and their views on the support that the insurer provides.

Dominic Grinstead, managing director at MetLife UK, commented that the insurer wanted to better articulate its sense of purpose, both internally and externally, to protect people around the UK for the moment they need help.

"Our UK ambitions and desire to connect and commit to our customers in the way that works best for them necessitated a fresh look at our brand identity", he said.

"Too many brands focus on the ‘what'. We wanted to humanise the brand and really showcase why we do what we do."

