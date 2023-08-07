Debbie Kennedy joins Tabei advisory board

DeadHappy co-founder Phil Zeidler also joins

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Debbie Kennedy, chief executive at LifeSearch
Debbie Kennedy, chief executive at LifeSearch

Life and health insurance consultancy Tabei has announced the addition of LifeSearch chief executive Debbie Kennedy to its advisory board.

Also joining the board is DeadHappy co-founder Phil Zeidler and Simon Sheldon, former head of transformation at Canada Life.

All three have joined the board to support the growth of Tabei's new actuarial projection model, t+1, which was announced last week.

John Crook-Davies, technical director at Tabei, commented: "Current actuarial technology has been around for a very long time and is well embedded, so we recognise that our ask to consider a different way of doing things, is a big one. But we believe this shift is inevitable, and it's wonderful that our belief is validated by three talented and experienced leaders in our industry."

Kennedy stated that actuarial transformation is "vital" today for insurers and risk carriers, and adopting new technologies that enable faster processing, enhanced analytics and cost-effective modelling will "truly empower the actuarial business functions."

Zeidler added: "My experience setting up DeadHappy left me more convinced than ever that the world of protection insurance needs radically modernising to deliver a more nimble and more responsive service using a broader range of data.

"The vision with t+1 to accelerate the pace of change and learning in the actuarial space is a core deliverable in pushing the industry forward."

Sheldon noted that he has spent most of his career driving a range of transformation activity, and he has "witnessed many times over the perennial bugbears of our industry, namely rigid and sluggish data, systems and process."

"The decision to join the advisory board of Tabei to help bring t+1 to market was a simple one. They combine a deep technical understanding of the long-term protection market with the highest levels of determination and ability to transform it - for the good of consumers," Sheldon said.

