﻿'Core advice' plans on hold in FCA advice/guidance review

The regulator said its advice/guidance boundary review, in collaboration with HM Treasury, aims to provide "greater confidence" for consumers to invest and ensure that consumers make informed financial decisions.

It also underscores the role of the Consumer Duty in setting forth clear expectations for firms' customer support. The Financial Ombudsman Service is also poised to play a role in this collaboration.

The core investment advice regime, introduced in the Consumer Investments Strategy of 2021, is incorporated into the review's purview. The FCA said it acknowledges the need for consumer confidence in investment decisions while countering potential scams.

The FCA said: "Whilst not wanting to restrict consumers' ability to invest, we want them to be able to access and identify investments that suit their circumstances and attitude to risk. Key to this is ensuring that consumers can get the advice or support they need, only access higher risk investments knowingly, and are protected from scams.

"In support of this ambition, in November 2022 we set out initial proposals for a Core Investment Advice regime, seeking to broaden access to narrower-scope financial advice. Since then, the wider review has been announced, with the potential for more substantial change."

The regulator added: "Given the potential for more significant change that is now possible through the advice/guidance boundary review and given the limited support from industry for the initial set of proposals consulted on, we have decided to roll the development of these proposals, taking onboard the feedback we received, into the broader review."

The FCA said it is looking to provide people access to the right information to help them make better financial decisions with its joint work with the Treasury in the months ahead.

In the meantime, the regulator said it is looking to see quicker improvements and is taking steps now to give firms greater confidence to support consumers.

While the review is ongoing, the FCA has taken the step to provide guidance for firms to improve consumer support, particularly during periods of elevated living costs. This interim measure is aimed at offering clarity for firms operating within the existing framework.

Executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard said: "It is vital that people get the help they need to make effective decisions - whether that be guidance or full financial advice from a qualified financial adviser. This is particularly so now, with the cost-of-living pressures.

"We want consumers to have greater confidence to invest, but to achieve that people need access to the right information to help them make decisions, understanding levels of risk. Our joint work with the Treasury in the months ahead will help to achieve that. In the meantime, and to see quicker improvements, we are taking steps now to give firms greater confidence to support consumers, pending broader reform, by clarifying the boundary of the current regime."

The FCA will provide a further update in a policy paper that will be published this autumn.