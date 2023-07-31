Vicky Churcher joins Cirencester Friendly as non-executive director

Churcher previously announced her retirement in March this year after more than 35 years in financial services, having been AIG Life's intermediary director since May 2016.

Commenting on her new position, Churcher said she was taking on "a fresh challenge."

This is my first role with a mutual and I look forward to upholding their core values, helping to make protection accessible to more people," she said.

"I am excited to be joining The Society now as they focus on growing the business and I look forward to helping to take the organisation to new heights."

At the same time, Janice Banks has been announced as the new chair of Cirencester Friendly, having previously held the role of senior independent director since January 2016.

Banks said: "Over the last seven and half years I have been proud to be part of the board, overseeing the Society's evolution to meet the changing needs of modern society.

"I look forward to helping to raise the profile of the organisation further, ensuring they can protect the livelihoods of even more individuals at a time when it's needed more than ever."

Cirencester Friendly chief executive, Andy Morris, added: "I am delighted to welcome Vicky to our board. She is one of the most respected voices in the protection industry and her in-depth knowledge of the sector will be of enormous value to Cirencester Friendly. Her appointment further enhances our reputation and shows we're serious about becoming an active leader in the income protection market.

"I am also thrilled that Janice has become our new Chair. We have an excellent working partnership and as a long-serving non-executive director, she has built a strong connection to the Society, providing vital guidance and support. I look forward to working closely with both Vicky and Janice as we seek to achieve our ambitious growth strategy over the next few years."