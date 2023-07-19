MorganAsh launches protection triage service

The service will identify and assess the protection needs of mortgage advisers' clients to assess the prospects of life cover, critical illness and income protection to protect their loans.

The MARS tool will assess suitability for protection, provide a rating and recommend the next steps, MorganAsh detailed, whether that's online or to pass to a nominated protection specialist.

This information is provided automatically for customers and triage is provided as soon as any data is entered into the system. Additionally, the triage service will automatically recalculate an assessment if a consumer's health data changes at any point, as soon as any data is entered.

The protection triage is one of multiple next steps which were suggested in response from vulnerability assessment data, MorganAsh noted.

Andrew Gething, managing director of MorganAsh, commented: "This new addition to MARS is designed to help mortgage advisers, and those that don't do much protection, by prompting suitable products and the best approach for each application. This will ultimately help to increase the level of protection - something that has long been a hot topic - and is really relevant, since Consumer Duty comes into force at the end of the month."

Gething added that brokers fear whether a protracted protection sale and medical issues will interrupt their mortgage transaction, so they avoid protection.

"Everyone within financial services has to assess the vulnerability of all their customers - from credit loans to equity release and defined benefit transfers," he said.

"This enables the assessment of health, and unprotected assets, for a far wider audience than presently served - and the opportunity to raise the risk of lack of protection as a harm. We see this as a real opportunity to support areas previously underserved."