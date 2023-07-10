The Right DA Club taps Steven Howard as head of regulatory support

Joins from SimplyBiz

Steven Howard, head of regulatory support at The Right DA Club
Steven Howard, head of regulatory support at The Right DA Club

The Right DA Club has appointed Steven Howard as its new head of regulatory support, effective immediately.

Howard will be responsible for The Right DA Club's regulatory support proposition, comprising file checking, compliance support days, complaints handling, financial promotion approvals and onboarding support.

Reporting to Chelsea Kiefert, head of directly authorised (DA) at The Right Mortgage, Howard joins after working at SimplyBiz for 16 years, most recently as its head of mortgage lending and compliance services.

He has worked in the financial services industry for over 35 years, in both adviser and compliance-focused roles, including as a self-employed independent financial adviser and a principal of a mortgage brokerage.

Kiefert said compliance solutions are a "central part" of The Right DA Club proposition and Howard's experience in this area is "second to none."

"In a world where regulation continues to shift, and the responsibilities for advisory practices become ever greater, we know that DA firms want the backing, resource and support of quality clubs and experienced individuals in order to navigate through these waters," Kiefert commented.

"Steven is a fantastic addition to the team and I know he will be a huge benefit to all those firms who use us for their regulatory and compliance needs."

Howard added: "I particularly look forward to utilising and sharing my knowledge, skills, and experiences from over 35 years in financial services (alongside the excellent Right DA Club team) to deliver, develop and enhance the existing compliance and regulatory service offering for new and existing members.

"This is an extremely exciting time to be joining The Right DA Club and I hope to play a significant part in their future business growth plans."

One in 10 adults take out life cover due to social media influencers

Third of Brits have worse mental health after social exclusion

