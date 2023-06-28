Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

Retail finance providers and debt advice firms scored consistently lower than others

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
Nearly a quarter of firms 'still have work to do' ahead of Consumer Duty

Nearly a quarter (23%) of firms still have “some work to do” before the Consumer Duty deadline at the end of next month.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it is "concerned that a small minority of firms have not prioritised the Duty sufficiently".

The watchdog commissioned Ipsos UK to undertake a survey between March and early May 2023 among 1,230 firms in finding out their preparedness ahead of the regulation.

The majority (64%) of firms said they would be fully compliant by the 31 July deadline, while 7% said they would still have significant work to do after the deadline or had not started work on the Duty.

Two groups of firms - retail finance providers and debt advice firms - scored consistently lower than others on engagement, understanding, and implementation progress.

In response to this, the FCA announced plans to issue direct communications to these firms and collaborate with industry bodies to support their compliance efforts.

"Firms that have not been taking the Duty seriously and are a long way from meeting its requirements need to make strenuous efforts in the next month to accelerate their implementation work, prioritising the work that is likely to have the greatest impact on consumer outcomes," the FCA said.

"Firms must alert us if they believe they will be in significant breach of the Duty when it comes into force and should be prepared for FCA to take robust action where we see firms' failure to implement the Duty causing actual or potential harm to consumers. This could include holding senior managers to account where they have failed to act to implement the Duty and prevent such harm."

Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Two more PFS member directors resign after CII takeover

Advice gap widens as advisers urged to do 'a better marketing job'

More on Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection
Regulation

ProtectX7: Consumer Duty will sharpen focus on humanity of protection

“Who gets a better price; the earnest or the downright dishonest?”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 29 June 2023 • 3 min read
MorganAsh launches nurse support services
Regulation

MorganAsh launches nurse support services

Addition to MARS vulnerability tool

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 June 2023 • 1 min read
MorganAsh adds benefits calculator to vulnerability tool
Regulation

MorganAsh adds benefits calculator to vulnerability tool

Benefits, social tariffs and local discretionary grants

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 May 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read