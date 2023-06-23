Vitality joins UN Principles for Sustainable Insurance initiative

The PSI was developed by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) to help the insurance industry reduce environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and address opportunities in these areas.

The PSI Initiative aims to ensure the industry plays its role in enabling a "healthy, safe, resilient and sustainable society", according to the UNEP FI.

The principles of the PSI and the wider work being conducted by the United Nations are "strongly aligned" to Vitality's business, the insurer noted.

"We believe we can positively and constructively contribute to the PSI to help shape best practice and develop frameworks that can be adopted by stakeholders to further the sustainability agenda and promote progress with the sustainable development goals," Vitality stated.

The partnership comes as Vitality said it is committed to being a "force for social good" and delivering on its purpose to "make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives."

Deepak Jobanputra, chief sustainability officer at Vitality, told COVER that Vitality was built on the idea of making people healthier "with our shared value model fully aligned with both the principles and ambitions of the PSI."

"We're delighted to have joined the UN's PSI initiative, to share our experience and collaborate with others so the sector can fulfil its potential in delivering social good," Jobanputra said.

"As a network of more than 4000 banks, insurers and investors, we have an opportunity to work together to ensure the insurance sector plays a bigger role in creating a healthier, safer, more resilient and sustainable society."