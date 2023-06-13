A look at the challenges for the LGBT community working with advisers

Advisers can have ‘confidence to ask the right questions’ in the right way

Hope William-Smith
clock • 1 min read
Advisers having the confidence to ask questions in the right way is a major catalyst for ensuring individuals in the LGBTQ+ community come on board as clients, St James’s Place (SJP) has said.

The advice giant's LGBTQ+ network chair Emma Palethorpe said coming out to a financial adviser could be a challenge for prospective clients, who are likely to feel misunderstood.

This in turn could have a knock-on effect on whether the individual ever seeks advice, she explained.

"It can be challenging and might make people reluctant - it's that fear of not being accepted," she said. "A financial adviser does not necessarily have to understand all the issues, but it helps if they understand some of them."

LGBT Great founder and managing director Matt Cameron said there has been "a move forward" in the financial services industry when it comes to managing LGBT clients, adding: "We are starting to see more firms talk about it."

Palethorpe said it was crucial advisers had the confidence to "ask questions in the right way" to instil confidence.

"LGBTQ+ folk might not be aware that their needs are different from the non-LGBT community," she added. "They might look at advice and think it applies to them when, actually, their needs might not be the same."

Cameron agreed: "The barriers and challenges that LGBTQ+ people face are different, depending on which part of the community they come from, and other aspects of identify such as race and gender may create additional barriers.

"All these things present issues when it comes to wealth accumulation."

Hope William-Smith
