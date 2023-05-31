St James's Place on the search for its next chief executive

The advice giant told COVER's sister title, Professional Adviser, that it is in talks with head-hunter Russell Reynolds Associates to find a chief executive to replace Croft as he prepares to step down after three decades with the business.

Croft has worked for SJP since 1993 and served as its finance chief between 2004 and 2017 before taking over as chief executive in 2018.

An SJP spokesperson said: "As part of long-term succession planning, the board has regular dialogue with search firms to assess and monitor the market. This is in line with best practice corporate governance."

Institutional Shareholder Services documents early this month show Croft's total pay including cash and deferred bonuses was £3.1m in 2022. This was down from £3.3m in 2021.

Funds under management at the nation's largest adviser employer are up £2.4bn according to its latest results, with the outgoing Croft anticipating "a more supportive environment for new business as 2023 unfolds".