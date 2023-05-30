Protection pay outs reach almost £6.9 billion in 2022

This is a marginal increase from a "record" £6.8 billion of pay outs by protection providers in 2021. Overall, providers paid out around 98% of claims in 2022, which ABI and GRiD noted has been a consistent figure since 2017.

For over half of denied claims, customers failed to inform their insurer of "key" details about themselves or their circumstances when they took out the policy.

A total of £4.6b was paid out across 287,000 individual polices for life insurance, income protection (IP) and critical illness claims last year, while group policies paid out £2.2b in claims.

The average pay out for an individual policy increased for the third year in a row by 9%, from £14,931 to £15,448.

Income protection

The total number of IP claims increased by 9% year-on-year to 15,900, with the total value of claims jumping 22% to £231 million.

The primary reason for IP claims was musculoskeletal issues (34%), including neck and back pain, which marks the second year in a row that musculoskeletal has been the main cause of claims.

Overall, £2.9m was paid out across 53,105 new claims for life insurance in 2022. Providers paid out 96.9% of new claims, compared to 97.3% in 2021, with the average value of claims at £73,578.

There were 19,218 new claims made for critical illness policies last year, with 91.6% of these claimants receiving a payment, which is up slightly from 91.3% of new claims paid out in 2021.

The total value of critical illness claims was £1.3m in 2022, and the average pay out was £66,296.

Breakdown of combined individual and group data

Products New claims paid Percentage new claims paid Total value paid (000s) Average value of claim paid Critical Illness 19,218 91.6% £1,274,111 £66,296 Life 53,105 96.9% £3,907,342 £73,578 Total Permanent Disability 342 70.3% £24,061 £70,414 Whole of Life 213,064 99.99% £863,752 £4,054 Income Protection 27,892 81.6% £778,564 £21,882 All Protection Products 285,728 96.7% £6,847,830

Covid-19-related claims

Meanwhile, individual claims for Covid-19 dropped 64% to 3,846 in 2022 from 10,606 in 2021, and it now represents only 1.3% of total protection claims paid out across the sector.

As such, a drop in Covid-19-related claims has meant the total value in these claims dropped 73%, with the average pay out for claims dropping by 29% to £17,434.

Rebecca Deegan, ABI head of protection and health, commented: "When you suffer a loss, fall ill or are badly injured, the last thing you want to be worrying about is your finances, especially during a cost of living crisis.

"That's why the security that protection products can provide is so important. With another year of bumper figures and the vast majority of these claims being paid, it's encouraging to see that individuals and their families continue to be supported through insurance."