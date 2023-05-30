Protection pay outs reach almost £6.9 billion in 2022

According to ABI and GriD stats

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read
Protection pay outs reach almost £6.9 billion in 2022

Protection pay outs for both individual and group protection policies hit a total of £6.85 billion in 2022, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI) and industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

This is a marginal increase from a "record" £6.8 billion of pay outs by protection providers in 2021. Overall, providers paid out around 98% of claims in 2022, which ABI and GRiD noted has been a consistent figure since 2017.

For over half of denied claims, customers failed to inform their insurer of "key" details about themselves or their circumstances when they took out the policy.  

A total of £4.6b was paid out across 287,000 individual polices for life insurance, income protection (IP) and critical illness claims last year, while group policies paid out £2.2b in claims.

The average pay out for an individual policy increased for the third year in a row by 9%, from £14,931 to £15,448.

Income protection

The total number of IP claims increased by 9% year-on-year to 15,900, with the total value of claims jumping 22% to £231 million.

The primary reason for IP claims was musculoskeletal issues (34%), including neck and back pain, which marks the second year in a row that musculoskeletal has been the main cause of claims.

Overall, £2.9m was paid out across 53,105 new claims for life insurance in 2022. Providers paid out 96.9% of new claims, compared to 97.3% in 2021, with the average value of claims at £73,578.

There were 19,218 new claims made for critical illness policies last year, with 91.6% of these claimants receiving a payment, which is up slightly from 91.3% of new claims paid out in 2021.

The total value of critical illness claims was £1.3m in 2022, and the average pay out was £66,296.

Breakdown of combined individual and group data 

Products  New claims paid Percentage new claims paid  Total value paid (000s)  Average value of claim paid
Critical Illness  19,218 91.6% £1,274,111 £66,296
Life  53,105 96.9% £3,907,342 £73,578
Total Permanent Disability  342 70.3% £24,061 £70,414
Whole of Life  213,064 99.99% £863,752 £4,054
Income Protection  27,892 81.6% £778,564 £21,882
All Protection Products  285,728 96.7% £6,847,830  

Covid-19-related claims

Meanwhile, individual claims for Covid-19 dropped 64% to 3,846 in 2022 from 10,606 in 2021, and it now represents only 1.3% of total protection claims paid out across the sector.

As such, a drop in Covid-19-related claims has meant the total value in these claims dropped 73%, with the average pay out for claims dropping by 29% to £17,434.

Rebecca Deegan, ABI head of protection and health, commented: "When you suffer a loss, fall ill or are badly injured, the last thing you want to be worrying about is your finances, especially during a cost of living crisis.

"That's why the security that protection products can provide is so important. With another year of bumper figures and the vast majority of these claims being paid, it's encouraging to see that individuals and their families continue to be supported through insurance."

Topics

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter at COVER

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Employers and staff at odds over workplace wellbeing priorities

PensionBee launches protection offering with LifeSearch

More on Individual Protection

Majority of customers facing poor financial outcomes classed vulnerable
Individual Protection

Majority of customers facing poor financial outcomes classed vulnerable

Newton Europe research shows

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 25 May 2023 • 2 min read
Julie Hughes-Edwards and Jonnie Irwin. Credit: AIG Life
Individual Protection

AIG Life launches health and wellbeing podcast series

TV's Jonnie Irwin joins as first guest

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2023 • 2 min read
Royal London announces Cancer Research UK partnership
Individual Protection

Royal London announces Cancer Research UK partnership

To tackle cancer inequalities

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 24 May 2023 • 1 min read

Highlights

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on
Adviser / Broking

Addressing the advice gap: Keep on keeping on

"The challenge will simply be to keep doing what they are already doing"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 May 2023 • 4 min read
AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition
PMI

AXA Health unveils 'first of its kind' PMI proposition

AXA Health Plan goes live to select group of customers

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 10 May 2023 • 3 min read
Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?
Individual Protection

Is protection insurer consolidation a step backwards or a harbinger of opportunity?

“Further consolidation in the long run could diminish the value of seeing a broker”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 May 2023 • 7 min read