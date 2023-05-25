Majority of customers facing poor financial outcomes classed vulnerable

According to Newton Europe's latest study of 3,007 general consumers, The Vulnerability Void, over half (56%) of respondents applied for a financial product online in the past 12 months, but 49% either didn't get what they needed or aren't sure they got what they needed, the financial consultancy noted.

Newton estimated the financial value attached to these "poor outcomes" at £41 billion in vulnerable customer money.

Overall, 82% of customers who applied for a financial product online have been identified as having a condition or experience that makes them more vulnerable to harm. These poor outcomes are attached to around £41 billion in vulnerable customers' money, according to the report.

Newton stated there is a "relatively consistent" proportion of vulnerable customers exposed to Consumer Duty risk ahead of the new guidelines in July, but those with neuropsychological conditions pose an "especially large challenge" for providers.

Newton surveyed almost 600 senior decision makers in UK retail financial services firms, and found that 11% of customers with poor outcomes perceived the digital journey as "difficult", ultimately abandoning the online experience altogether or seeking the product from a different provider.

Junaid Mujaver, partner at Newton, stated that most customers prefer digital channels when using financial services, regardless of age, but vulnerable customers are "often neglected when designing mobile and website journeys, whether that's taking out a new product or managing finances day to day."

"There has of course been significant investment in digital journeys by financial services organisations, but they are still not fundamentally designed to account for vulnerability and how people process information differently," he said.

These platforms include jargon and don't account for cognitive fatigue, which will "inadvertently raise alarm instead of awareness about risks - resulting in disengagement or missing opportunities to reinforce good practice," Mujaver added.

"There are lots of vulnerabilities to consider and lots of types of customers to cover. It's critical that firms use robust and proven methods like cognitive and behavioural psychology to assess, review, and solve the issues.

"This in turn helps organisations to get the most out of their digital investments, reduce fall out and provide better outcomes for vulnerable, and all, customers; it's win, win, win."