PMS Mortgage Club adds Cirencester Friendly to offering

PMS, part of Sesame Bankhall Group, operates a mortgage clubs for brokers directly regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Members of PMS can now access the mutual society's income protection products - Income Assured Enhanced and My Earnings Protected.

The policies cover up to 65% of a customer's income if they are unable to work due to illness or injury, and there is no premium loading for smoking, occupation, or hazardous pursuits.

Stephanie Charman, strategic relationships director at Sesame Bankhall Group, commented: "This partnership helps further enhance our offering, providing advisers and in turn their customers, with a greater choice of products and options available to suit their needs."

Alan Waddington, distribution director at Cirencester Friendly, stated it's the mutual's goal to provide protection and security to those that need it the most, and partnerships with organisations such as PMS "helps to do exactly that."

"At a time when so many people are facing uncertainty, we are delighted that the addition of our comprehensive income protection products to PMS helps us reach more people who want to protect their monthly pay," he said.