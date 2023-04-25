Comentis launches vulnerable support framework for Consumer Duty

The framework has been designed by the clinical regtech provider to advise on the action required once customer vulnerabilities have been identified through Comentis' online customer assessment tool.

It will address a range of possible vulnerabilities and, as a result, provide practical and clinically based instructions for supporting at-risk customers, Comentis noted.

The document includes immediate and long-term actions for a range of potential risk factors, ranging from divorce and bereavement to dementia and low resilience. The vulnerabilities that have been identified through the assessment tool are "some of the most widespread", Comentis stated.

According to the FCA, over 50% of adults are undergoing circumstances that can result in a vulnerability. However, Comentis said that once firms have identified a potential vulnerability, many struggle with providing appropriate support.

Comentis added that it hopes firms will be better equipped to provide vulnerable customers with the "best possible outcomes" with this framework, and that firms will be encouraged to raise industry standards for supporting customers in vulnerable circumstances.

The framework has external contributors sharing their expertise, and endorsements from industry supporters. Tim Farmer, co-founder and clinical director at Comentis, is the author of the Vulnerability Support Framework.

Going forward, the company plans to build on the framework with further initiatives to support at-risk customers.

Farmer commented: "Consumer Duty will place identifying and supporting vulnerable customers firmly at the centre of the FCA's regulation. However, many firms are struggling with the support element of that process. We have therefore created this framework, bringing together best practices from a range of vulnerability specialists, to help determine those crucial next steps.

"What makes this framework so unique is that it's very much intended as a practical tool, designed not only to educate and encourage the raising of standards, but also to provide clinically-informed, in-the-moment instruction for any professional who has identified a financial vulnerability or vulnerable circumstance."