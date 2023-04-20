CII launches five-year plan with increased PFS autonomy promise

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has released a five-year strategic plan split into two parts with its 2023 focus on returning it to a “surplus position” and the promise of a more autonomous future for the Personal Finance Society (PFS) within the larger group.
The plan, released today (20 April), contained six themes that the body said placed a "renewed emphasis on professional standards and the value of CII and PFS membership. The plan comes after feedback to the 2021 consultation, Shaping the Future Together. Chief executive Alan Vallance said the plan reflected the "needs, hopes and expectations" of individual members and corporate customers. Vallance (pictured) added: "Further, we recognise the desire for the PFS to be more autonomous within the wider institute group, so we will refresh and renew our governance and identity to ensure bo...
