Regulators align priorities ahead of Consumer Duty

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
Financial regulators have been working together ahead of the implementation of the Consumer Duty to ensure their work on the landmark regulation change is in alignment.

Preparations included the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and the Financial Services Compensation Scheme working together with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to review drafts of the regulator's consultation, policy statement, instruments and non-handbook guidance.

The work was outlined by the financial ‘regulatory family' group in its Wider Implications Framework (WIF) annual report for 2022, released today (19 April).

The report also highlighted that the FCA held a workshop for the FOS on the Duty. It also said: "The FCA and the FOS have worked together to meet with external stakeholders across the industry, to ensure there is a consistent understanding of the Duty. This has included industry events in 2022 where both the FCA and the FOS were represented on a panel of speakers."

Consumer Duty

The FCA's Consumer Duty introduces a new principle that requires firms to act to "deliver good outcomes for retail customers" and introduces accompanying rules, guidance and non‑handbook guidance.

The implementation deadline for new and existing products or services is 31 July this year. For closed products or services, it is 31 July 2024.

It has been introduced in a bid to stop financial services firms from causing harm, said the report, "including presenting information in a way that exploits consumers' behavioural biases, selling products or services that are not fit for purpose, or providing poor customer support".

Members of the ‘family' - which also includes The Pensions Regulator (TPR), and the Money and Pensions Service - have worked together to ensure a shared understanding of the Duty exists.

The report added the group had identified examples that can help businesses understand and embed Consumer Duty as expected by the FCA.

It explained the FOS developed its understanding of the FCA's intentions for the Duty.

"This will be useful as the FOS begins to see the Duty impacting areas of its casework. Previous and continued work has also helped to provide reassurance to the industry that the FCA and the FOS are broadly aligned, whilst recognising that they are separate organisations with different roles and functions," the report added. "This way of working will ensure readiness and improve consistency across the members."

