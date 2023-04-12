Protection Distributors Group secures seven sponsors

The sponsors comprise CIExpert, iPipeline, Iress, NMG Consulting, Square Health, UnderwriteMe and Protection Guru.

The not-for-profit organisation noted the sponsorship funding will help keep membership fees affordable for all member firms and that it also funds the cost of the small PDG executive.

Neil McCarthy, chair of the PDG, said the funding will be used to "better support" the operational side of the organisation to develop and deliver actions on a number of initiatives, helping to grow the protection market.

"We have successfully created a Claims Charter outlining what we feel is an industry wide minimum best practice to help clients, which has been adopted by most insurers, as well as a Funeral Payment Pledge, and are working on a number of initiatives to improve standards in policy retention processes and distribution transparency," he said.

As of April this year, there were 23 firm members in the PDG, including networks, nationals and individual practices.

All of the new sponsors, which support adviser activity in quoting, analysing, underwriting and placing protection, have agreed with the PDG values in working towards delivering better consumer outcomes, the PDG detailed.

Alan Lakey, director at CIExpert, commented: "Over the last 10 years, CIExpert has always prided itself in shining a light on product variations in a way that has helped to influence change in the protection market and encourage improvements that deliver improved outcomes for clients.

"We feel very aligned with the PDG's initiatives that support this same philosophy and therefore our sponsorship and support was a very natural decision."