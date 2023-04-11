Pivotal Growth snaps up Embrace Financial Services

Pivotal Growth has acquired mortgage and protection advice firm Embrace Financial Services from LSL Property Services for a consideration of up to £10 million.

Embrace provides mortgage and protection advice to estate agency introduced customers, including LSL's franchised and owned estate agency branches. The protection advice offered includes life and critical illness cover, income protection and family income benefit.

The initial proceeds of the sale will be used to support LSL's growth plans and to further "simplify" the group.

By offloading the business, LSL will instead focus on its financial services activity on business-to-business services through its PRIMIS network.

Additionally, the acquisition will "significantly" increase the number of advisers Pivotal Growth employs, LSL noted, as well as expanding Pivotal's distribution into the estate agency market.

Pivotal Growth is a joint venture between LSL and private equity firm Pollen Street Capital, and LSL noted that Pivotal Growth is "better placed" to increase the value of Embrace.

David Stewart, LSL chief executive, commented: "This marks another significant step in our work to simplify the group, whilst we focus on taking advantage of the exciting opportunities available to us across each of our divisions, including our financial services network business."

