FCA consults on fees of £94m for advisers to fork out in 2023/24

The consultation on fees and levies for the year ahead, CP23/7, was opened today (5 April) and published as part of the regulator's 2023/24 business plan.

It includes a breakdown on annual funding requirement allocations across the various FCA blocks for the next 12 months. This shows proposed a £94.6m to be collected from advisers, up from £86.8m that was collected in 2022/23.

While the additional £7.8m represents an upward movement of 8.9%, the FCA said the actual size of increase each advice firm will face will be lower. It attributed this to an expected revenue rise for those that sit in it's A.13 fee block, which includes advice firms.

The consultation shows the FCA expects revenue from those firms will be up from £35.5bn to £36.5bn 12 months from now, but also shows the watchdog is anticipating 276 fewer firms to sit in the A.13 block this financial year.

Inflation, Brexit and ongoing economic uncertainty have been pitched as pinch points by the regulator that have impact how it is looking to charge. In addition to that, £5.3m is going to be spent on embedding Consumer Duty regulation.

Feedback on the consultation is due on 11 May.