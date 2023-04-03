SimplyBiz pairs with Comentis on vulnerable client support

The upgrade to its ‘regtech' offering comes ahead of the implementation of Consumer Duty which places greater emphasis on the treatment of vulnerable clients.

SimplyBiz also said its latest member survey revealed 44% of respondents had seen an uptick in vulnerable client numbers during the past 12 months.

Comentis operates a vulnerability assessment platform which gives firms an extra level of regulatory support when identifying and supporting vulnerable clients.

SimplyBiz said it would work with Comentis to analyse and track trends in the vulnerable clients' space, and "deliver guidance designed to provide support in the most relevant areas".

Director of adviser services Marc Thompson said: "We're delighted to have worked with Comentis on this exclusive version of its system, further strengthening the broad range of support we continue to develop for our member firms.

"It is an important part of our ongoing strategy to provide access to best-of-breed technology, and will be followed by a number of additional solutions announced over the next few weeks."

He added: "The additional level of guidance available to users of our exclusive version of Comentis' vulnerability assessment platform will bolster the support advisers are able to offer to clients in this vital area.

"Access to this version of Comentis' platform complements the vulnerable clients support we already offer to our members, including help with targeted policy documents, training on approaching the subject of vulnerability, guidance on third party specialists, and more."

Comentis founder and chief executive Jonathan Barrett (pictured) commented: "We're proud of the relationship we have forged with SimplyBiz and are pleased to be building on it further with our new combined vulnerability platform and the extra benefits that will bring to SimplyBiz members.

"SimplyBiz's own findings clearly show that vulnerability is on the rise. With the increased assistance that we can now provide, we are looking forward to helping members support more vulnerable customers than ever before, and likewise, to ensuring those customers achieve the good outcomes they deserve."