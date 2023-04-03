SimplyBiz pairs with Comentis on vulnerable client support

‘Regtech’ update comes ahead of Consumer Duty in July

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
SimplyBiz pairs with Comentis on vulnerable client support

SimplyBiz has joined forces with Comentis to upgrade its range of services to help advisers identify vulnerable clients and offer them the right services.

The upgrade to its ‘regtech' offering comes ahead of the implementation of Consumer Duty which places greater emphasis on the treatment of vulnerable clients.

SimplyBiz also said its latest member survey revealed 44% of respondents had seen an uptick in vulnerable client numbers during the past 12 months.

Comentis operates a vulnerability assessment platform which gives firms an extra level of regulatory support when identifying and supporting vulnerable clients.

SimplyBiz said it would work with Comentis to analyse and track trends in the vulnerable clients' space, and "deliver guidance designed to provide support in the most relevant areas".

Director of adviser services Marc Thompson said: "We're delighted to have worked with Comentis on this exclusive version of its system, further strengthening the broad range of support we continue to develop for our member firms. 

"It is an important part of our ongoing strategy to provide access to best-of-breed technology, and will be followed by a number of additional solutions announced over the next few weeks."

He added: "The additional level of guidance available to users of our exclusive version of Comentis' vulnerability assessment platform will bolster the support advisers are able to offer to clients in this vital area.

"Access to this version of Comentis' platform complements the vulnerable clients support we already offer to our members, including help with targeted policy documents, training on approaching the subject of vulnerability, guidance on third party specialists, and more."

Comentis founder and chief executive Jonathan Barrett (pictured) commented: "We're proud of the relationship we have forged with SimplyBiz and are pleased to be building on it further with our new combined vulnerability platform and the extra benefits that will bring to SimplyBiz members. 

"SimplyBiz's own findings clearly show that vulnerability is on the rise. With the increased assistance that we can now provide, we are looking forward to helping members support more vulnerable customers than ever before, and likewise, to ensuring those customers achieve the good outcomes they deserve."

Read: Understanding Consumer Duty and client vulnerabilities 

 

Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Royal London CEO: Consumer Duty will fuel protection market growth

Royal London buys Aegon UK's individual protection book

More on Technology

Usay Compare partners with Contact State
Technology

Usay Compare partners with Contact State

“Innovating the customer acquisition process and driving better outcomes”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 21 March 2023 • 1 min read
Model Office releases Consumer Duty data analytics dashboards
Technology

Model Office releases Consumer Duty data analytics dashboards

Benchmarked against four Consumer Duty outcomes

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 13 March 2023 • 1 min read
MorganAsh updates broker vulnerability tool for Consumer Duty
Technology

MorganAsh updates broker vulnerability tool for Consumer Duty

Includes greater functionality

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read