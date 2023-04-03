FOS confirms temporary change to business-specific complaints data

It follows a consultation on the plan, released in early March, and positive feedback received. It said the temporary alteration would run for the 2023/24 financial year.

The consultation outlined changes to the way the body reports business-specific complaints data giving firms the option to "proactively settle" claims within 14 days.

It said the changes were designed to incentivise firms to settle complaints "proactively" where the FOS was yet to issue an opinion by making a longer-term change to how it publishes business-specific complaints data.

It explained the move followed a similar initiative launched in November 2021 which it added led to about 100 firms making 7,000 offers to resolve complaints more quickly.

The FOS said: "The key difference from the previous consultation and implementation is that this initiative only applies to new cases with the service."

The ombudsman said it would create a separate category in its bi-annual business-specific complaints data to record "any complaint that is resolved by a fair and reasonable offer put forward by a business within 14 days of us requesting the respondent business's complaints file".

It explained that was the point at which the FOS informed both parties that it was satisfied that the complaint is chargeable - the point of "conversion".

The FOS said these results would not contribute to a business's overall uphold rate.

Chief executive and chief ombudsman Abby Thomas said: "Our core purpose is to resolve disputes between financial services businesses and their customers in a fair, informal and efficient way. We have long produced fair and high-quality outcomes, but we know that we need to do more to provide these outcomes quicker.

"Working with financial services businesses in a pragmatic and transparent manner is a key part of producing the right outcomes for all parties. We have heard from financial services businesses that amending how we record proactively settled cases would be proportionate and fair, as well as a strong incentive to resolve cases even earlier."

She added: "In 2021/22, we ran a five-month pilot, which led to around 100 businesses making nearly 7,000 offers to resolve complaints and securing around £22m in consumer redress. As such, we are keen to undertake a further trial to see if this initiative is suitable as a more permanent change that will generate faster resolutions whilst maintaining fair and high-quality outcomes.

"We thank all the respondents to the consultation for sharing views and we look forward to working with all stakeholders on this initiative going forward."