FOS confirms temporary change to business-specific complaints data

Changes designed to incentivise firms to settle proactively

Jenna Brown
clock • 2 min read
FOS confirms temporary change to business-specific complaints data

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) is to proceed with proposed changes to the way it reports how case were resolved, with the addition of a “proactively settled” label when certain criteria are met.

It follows a consultation on the plan, released in early March, and positive feedback received. It said the temporary alteration would run for the 2023/24 financial year.

The consultation outlined changes to the way the body reports business-specific complaints data giving firms the option to "proactively settle" claims within 14 days.

It said the changes were designed to incentivise firms to settle complaints "proactively" where the FOS was yet to issue an opinion by making a longer-term change to how it publishes business-specific complaints data.

It explained the move followed a similar initiative launched in November 2021 which it added led to about 100 firms making 7,000 offers to resolve complaints more quickly.

The FOS said: "The key difference from the previous consultation and implementation is that this initiative only applies to new cases with the service."

The ombudsman said it would create a separate category in its bi-annual business-specific complaints data to record "any complaint that is resolved by a fair and reasonable offer put forward by a business within 14 days of us requesting the respondent business's complaints file".

It explained that was the point at which the FOS informed both parties that it was satisfied that the complaint is chargeable - the point of "conversion".

The FOS said these results would not contribute to a business's overall uphold rate.

Chief executive and chief ombudsman Abby Thomas said: "Our core purpose is to resolve disputes between financial services businesses and their customers in a fair, informal and efficient way. We have long produced fair and high-quality outcomes, but we know that we need to do more to provide these outcomes quicker.

"Working with financial services businesses in a pragmatic and transparent manner is a key part of producing the right outcomes for all parties. We have heard from financial services businesses that amending how we record proactively settled cases would be proportionate and fair, as well as a strong incentive to resolve cases even earlier."

She added: "In 2021/22, we ran a five-month pilot, which led to around 100 businesses making nearly 7,000 offers to resolve complaints and securing around £22m in consumer redress. As such, we are keen to undertake a further trial to see if this initiative is suitable as a more permanent change that will generate faster resolutions whilst maintaining fair and high-quality outcomes.

"We thank all the respondents to the consultation for sharing views and we look forward to working with all stakeholders on this initiative going forward."

Topics

Jenna Brown
Author spotlight

Jenna Brown

Deputy Editor at Professional Adviser

View profile
More from Jenna Brown

Royal London CEO: Consumer Duty will fuel protection market growth

Royal London buys Aegon UK's individual protection book

More on Regulation

Bank of England and FCA launch consultation on SM&CR
Regulation

Bank of England and FCA launch consultation on SM&CR

Part of the Edinburgh Reforms

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read
FCA names two enforcement directors
Regulation

FCA names two enforcement directors

Therese Chambers and Steve Smart

Jenna Brown
Jenna Brown
clock 23 March 2023 • 2 min read
Solvency II reform increases risk of life insurer failure by 20%: BOE
Regulation

Solvency II reform increases risk of life insurer failure by 20%: BOE

Andrew Bailey sounds warning

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2023 • 2 min read

Highlights

Case Study: Steve's Story
Critical Illness

Case Study: Steve's Story

“My attitude towards life has changed significantly in the past year”

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 March 2023 • 5 min read
Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re
Individual Protection

Income protection premiums grow 21% in 2022: Gen Re

Protection Pulse 2022 Review finds

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 03 March 2023 • 3 min read
New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live
Critical Illness

New Vitality Serious Illness proposition goes live

“Far more attuned to adviser and client requirements”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 28 February 2023 • 2 min read