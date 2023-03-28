Aviva launches support scheme for cost of living crisis

Put in place alongside Aviva's existing payment deferral scheme, put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, to offer customers protection against financial hardships resulting from the economic crisis.

The insurer stated the support scheme will allow policyholders to maintain their level of cover despite longer-term financial worries they may experience, by reducing the sum assured on the policy to "make their premiums more manageable."

Policyholders will be given the opportunity to purchase a "top-up policy" to return their cover to a maximum of the previous level after one or two years, incorporating "just a few medical questions."

Aviva stated that in the case of a customer purchasing a top-up policy, it "can only offer an equivalent policy that's available at the time" and that "it might be different in price, eligibility and terms and conditions to their current policy."

Protection advisers will be able to notify the insurer of customers who may require use of the scheme, while customers who contact Aviva directly will be prompted to speak to an adviser prior to making a decision.

Aviva stated that should a customer proceed without advice, it will contact the adviser, with customer consent, to inform them of the change and ensure they are included within ongoing communications.

Fran Bruce, managing director of protection at Aviva, commented: "We recognise that the cost of living is very difficult for people and it is unclear when things will improve, so alongside our short-term assistance, we have expanded the options to increase flexibility and address customers' future needs, as well as highlighting the importance of advice in the process.

Communication ‘nudges' will be sent to customers and their advisers after a year, and again after two, to remind them of "the opportunity to bring their cover back up to a maximum of its previous level."

"We know when times are tough for customers, they are tough for advisers, so we have expanded the support and tools available on Connect to make managing existing customers' policies easier for them. By making these changes, we aim to help advisers work with their clients to keep some cover in place rather than cancelling their policy outright", Bruce said.

"If financial pressures ease in a year or two, we'll provide a simple route to return the protection cover back up to a maximum of the customer's previous level."

Aviva will host a series of online roadshows to highlight how advisers can recognise and track warning signs of customer lapses and cancellations, as well as the mechanisms to help put payment back in place.

Meanwhile, the insurer noted its payment deferral support scheme remains in place for customers "based upon their circumstances, irrespective of their policy type."

"Encouragingly, we are currently not seeing any material increase in policy lapses, but by offering both support schemes, Aviva aims to help as many customers as possible to maintain some cover at a time when they may need it most, while ensuring advisers are kept involved in managing their existing customers," the insurer stated.