Reassured customers receive pay outs of £40.2M in 2022

Data from Reassured revealed that a total of 1,107 payments were received for life and critical illness insurance claims in 2022, compared to 973 pay outs the year prior.

AIG Life accounted for most of the pay outs to Reassured's customers at £18.3m, followed by Legal & General (L&G) which paid out over £12.4m. Meanwhile, MetLife paid a total of over £500,000 to date, Reassured stated.

The broker is also experienced increased pay outs for claims across other business lines it noted, following Reassured's expansion plans to further its reach to customers and offer protection to a number of new clients.

This has been done through increased marketing activity, new product lines being introduced, such as income protection, and by forming high profile partnerships, such as through the broker's recent deal to power Go.Compare's life insurance comparison service.

"Our aim for last year and in 2023 remains to expand our customer reach and offer protection to as many new customers as possible," commented Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured.

"These statistics show that we are delivering on those promises and we are extremely proud to be helping so many people in their most difficult moments."

Vicky Churcher, intermediary director at AIG Life, said: "Our partnership with Reassured is based on a mutual aim to serve as many customers as possible. Their growth in terms of new business over recent years is exciting, but these claims numbers bear out the real value of our relationship - helping customers when they need us most."

Ali Crossley, managing director of distribution at L&G, added: "The pace of growth Reassured has demonstrated is extremely positive and further highlights the importance of the work organisations such as Reassured do, to give their customers the financial stability they need when life events occur."