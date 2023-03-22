SimplyBiz partners with VouchedFor on Consumer Duty

As part of the deal, SimplyBiz members can claim two months of free access to VouchedFor's ‘Elevation' system - a platform that collects client feedback to ensure firms are meeting Consumer Duty requirements.

The platform assesses customers' understanding of products, services, price and value to ensure firms are Consumer Duty compliant ahead of the implementation on 31 July, as well as identifying opportunities to increase revenue, SimplyBiz stated.

Paul Bruns, SimplyBiz compliance director, said Elevation from VouchedFor gives advisers the ability to measure record their performance in key areas, as assessed by clients.

The system monitors a firm's performance against the four Consumer Duty outcomes at every stage of the client journey. Afterwards, a total score will be provided that combines a score for vulnerable customers alongside a comparison with the industry benchmark.

The partnership with VouchedFor forms part of SimplyBiz's Consumer Duty support programme for members, which includes a range of guides, policy documentation, events, and bespoke consultancy, as well as exclusive deals to third-party solutions.

The partnership follows the launch of SimplyBiz's new online tool, Horizon Scanner, introduced to keep advisers updated on the regulatory activities taking place this year.

Bruns commented: "In addition to being an incredibly useful tool to track how successfully individual advisers, and firms as a whole, are adhering to Consumer Duty objectives, Elevation will also help those in a supervisory role, and to help to ensure an overall high level of customer service is maintained."

Alex Whitson, managing director of VouchedFor, added: "As a leading provider of regulatory and business support to the retail financial services market, the impact that we can have together in helping advisers rise to Consumer Duty - and drive revenue growth in the process - is massive."