Stonebridge debuts AI-based vulnerable customer identification tool

Ahead of Consumer Duty introduction

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Mortgage and insurance network Stonebridge has unveiled a new functionality to help advisers and appointed representative (AR) firms identify vulnerable customers, in line with Consumer Duty requirements.

The new functionality, based on artificial intelligence (AI) has been added to Stonebridge's wholly-owned Revolution system ahead of the implementation of the Consumer Duty guidelines on 31 July.

Working as a series of prompts for advisers to follow, Revolution will identify potential vulnerable customers through the answers they provide at the fact-find stage, the network stated.

Revolution will also question whether advisers have considered the indicator of potential vulnerability, prompting advisers to record whether the customer's circumstances make them more vulnerable to harm and to document the support consequently provided.

Revolution's in-house developers will introduce the new function via a multi-phase approach and Stonebridge said it plans to announce further developments throughout the year. 

The launch follows research published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in May last year, which found 47% of adults showed one or more characteristics of vulnerability.

Additionally, Stonebridge has created an enhanced Vulnerable Customer Guide which provides all firms with step-by-step guidance and further information to support customers in vulnerable circumstances.

Rob Clifford, chief executive of Stonebridge, commented: "We all have a duty to continue ensuring those in vulnerable circumstances receive an outcome that is just as good as those who aren't."

"We believe Stonebridge is the first network in the UK - after the publication of the final Consumer Duty rules - to launch such functionality to help our AR firms and individual advisers to deliver a positive outcome for them."

"This enhancement to Revolution is not just about delivering additional support and efficiency to our AR firms to be ready for the implementation of the Consumer Duty rules from July, but to also help keep customers front and centre of the advice process. It is evidence of our ongoing commitment to support those customers who are identified as being in vulnerable circumstances."

