Walton warns thousands missing out on the right protection

Around 382,000 people switched jobs in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 365,000 in the previous quarter, according to Statista.

Walton warned that these individuals risk not having adequate protection in place if they fail to update personal details on their policies.

"As our lives change, so do our priorities, and what might've been the best protection for you five years ago might not be now," he stated.

Significant life events, such as changing jobs, moving house, having a child, pay rises, new loans or debt can all mean that current protection arrangements may no longer be suitable.

Walton said this leaves families vulnerable to not being adequately protected, or even having protection that doesn't work for them.

Keeping details up-to-date and accurate is important to ensure the cover in place is still appropriate for a customers' circumstances, he explains, and people should think about what could happen if they weren't able to pay their mortgage anymore.

"While many might not think about their protection policies after big life events, it should be a crucial part of your plans when getting a mortgage or remortgage, and some lenders will even require it," Walton commented.

"Having a plan in place for a worst-case scenario, knowing that you can keep up the repayments on your mortgage and maintain your lifestyle can also lead to a feeling of financial resilience. It's important to remember - if you only think about insurance when you're in trouble - then you're in trouble!"