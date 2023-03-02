Sandringham Financial Partners adds iPipeline to tech proposition

To increase aware of protection shortfalls

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Sandringham Financial Partners (SFP) has incorporated iPipeline’s protection sourcing solution, SolutionBuilder, and its PreQuo service into its proposition.

SFP is an independent advice arm of M&G Wealth, covering individual life assurance, critical illness cover, and income protection.

iPipeline's PreQuo service, which uses the data from quotes to judge what protection customers need and offers premiums accordingly, has been added to the advisory firm's cash flow modelling tool, CashCalc, amid SFP's growth plans as it continues to invest in adviser technology.

SFP said the adoption will engage protection clients early in their journey by highlighting the affordability of cover, as well as increasing client's awareness of where their protection falls short.

Kate Buckley, assistant vice president of client distribution at iPipeline, commented: "Consumer Duty and market turbulence are driving more advisers to support and meet their clients' protection needs.

"Our technology is here to ensure this can be done, as easily and efficiently as possible." 

Tim Grey, managing director at SFP, added: "By integrating PreQuo into our tech proposition, we give our advisers a real protection-engagement platform, helping to build need and inject reality.

"We remain committed to highlighting concerns and solving problems for our clients. Our strategic direction continues to place our focus on proactively advising clients."

