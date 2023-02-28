Cirencester Friendly pays out £8.5 million in 2022

The provider paid out on 95.4% of received claims last year, up from 93.6% in 2021, with 95% of claims being made for a deferred period of four weeks or less.

Accidents and musculoskeletal conditions (both 26%) were the primary reasons for claiming last year, followed by infections (16%).

"The fact that accidents are one of the biggest causes of a claim demonstrates how anyone can be vulnerable to being unable to work for a significant period of time," Cirencester Friendly stated.

Of total claims received by the provider last year (1,433), 20 were deemed ineligible due to relating to a claim for an already excluded condition or the claim ending before the deferred period expiry.

Of the 1,413 claims considered, 65 were declined due to issues of non-disclosure, no loss of earnings or proof of earnings not being supplied.

Over half (59%) of claimants were between the ages of 31 and 50, while under one quarter (23%) were aged 30 or below.

"There is a tendency for people to think protection is just for older people, but these show that it can be a vital safety net for people of any age," commented David Mead, joint head of protection at St. James Place.

"The pandemic highlighted that everyone is vulnerable to illness and these results will help us demonstrate the real value of protection to working people of all ages."

According to a survey by the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI) among 3,000 adults, on average respondents believed that only 60% of income protection claims were paid.

Cirencester Friendly said it hopes to challenge this misconception through its claims data, and the provider urged other insurers to "follow their lead and make their claim figures easily accessible to begin shifting perceptions".

Andy Morris, Cirencester Friendly chief executive, commented: "One of the most effective ways to increase the appeal of income protection is to reassure people that their claim is highly likely to be successful.

"As an industry, we need to work harder to get this message out, building a greater level of trust with consumers."

Throughout 2023, Morris said the team will "continue to work hard in these challenging times to provide this important protection to more people, ensuring they have a financial safety net when they need."

Paul Reed, director and protection specialist at Vita, added: "There are many barriers that prevent people from taking out protection insurance and one of the objections we often hear is that their claims won't be paid. These impressive figures from Cirencester Friendly disprove this.

"Working with an insurer with such a high rate of paying claims installs confidence in our customers and reassures them that taking out protection will provide the level of security they are looking for."