Zurich's charitable foundation links with Ambitious about Autism

A grant from the foundation will help Ambitious about Autism develop a national programme to support the mental wellbeing of autistic pupils in mainstream secondary schools.

Zurich explained the programme - Autistic and OK - aims to reach thousands of autistic young people in the UK and will also give support and guidance to thousands of parents and caregivers to help them "proactively care for their mental wellbeing".

Ambitious about Autism will also train at least half of UK-based Zurich staff in understanding autism, with the aim of training 100% of Zurich UK staff by the end of the three-year period.

Z Zurich Foundation chair Gary Shaughnessy said: "Every young person deserves the best possible chance of living a healthy life at full potential. Unfortunately, all too often the needs of autistic young people can go unmet.

"We know that the right support early in an autistic young person's life can make all the difference to their quality of life as a whole, in the short and longer run. This funding will help the Ambitious about Autism bridge critical gaps embedding the programme in UK schools and empowering autistic young people to take control of their own mental wellbeing through early intervention and prevention.

"Moreover, it aims to reduce stigma about autism involving teachers, carers and all peers in the school environment."

Group for Autism, Insurance, Investment and Neurodiversity (GAIN) supervisory board member Johnny Timpson said: "On behalf of GAIN, I welcome and applaud Zurich's and Z Zurich Foundation's long-term commitment to improving autism acceptance and inclusion.

"Alongside working with GAIN to make a lasting change to the workforce of today, this project will enable future generations to open new doors as they grow, develop, and explore the world of work.

"Whilst one in seven in the UK are neurodivergent, lack of neurodiversity awareness, support and reasonable adjustment in schools and the workplace is a barrier to many realising their full potential.

"This will enable them to bring their whole selves to the classroom, job and career."