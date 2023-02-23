One in three brokers to cut costs amid cost of living crisis

According to Aviva's latest Broker Barometer survey, the increased focus on cost cutting measures comes as brokers are increasingly concerned about the economy, inflation and profitability, with 27% of brokers expecting the cost of living crisis to impact business operations in the next three months.

Due to this economic volatility, 42% of brokers are already having to reduce their business costs, while one-quarter (25%) reported difficulties in growing their business.

Similarly, brokers are predicting dampened demand from clients (36)% this year as the cost of living rises, while 33% expect their clients won't increase their sum insured or to take out cover required.

Despite this, one in five (20%) brokers experienced increased demand from clients for support on insurance issues as market conditions worsen, double last year's level of 10%, Aviva stated.

Similarly, the number of clients seeking counsel on risk management assessments and strategies increased to 14% from 9% last year, and demand for management liability increased marginally to 9% from 8%.

Ryan Birbeck, regional brokers director at Aviva, commented that underinsurance remains a significant issue, as 84% of brokers are worried their clients may be underinsured.

To tackle the threat of underinsurance, half of brokers are looking to insurers to educate customers on the risk of underinsurance.

They hope insurers "do more" to encourage brokers to review their clients' sum insured every year, and four in ten brokers (40%) want insurers to share data to help them better understand which of their clients are underinsured.

"Brokers are once again proving themselves to be incredibly resilient and a valuable adviser for their clients. Although challenging market conditions remain, Aviva's Broker Barometer shows an economic environment that has opportunities, with marked increases in the number of enquiries on insurance issues and solutions," Birbeck said.

"Aviva continues to invest in digital solutions, from a trading and self-service perspective. This will support broker focus on improving efficiency, a key focus that comes out of this survey."